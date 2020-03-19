by Ahmad Al-Bazz

Every morning, thousands of West Bank Palestinian workers commute to their workplaces in Israeli and Palestinian towns beyond the Green Line via Israeli military checkpoints.

Workers, who have to obtain military permits to cross, usually lineup in crowded, narrow metal-barred lanes at Israeli checkpoints before dawn. Due to the coronavirus spread, Palestinians are highly concerned about this daily journey.

At the time of publishing this video, 39 Palestinians and 255 Israelis citizens are reported to have been infected by the coronavirus.

source