𝐀𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐫𝐚𝐪𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐥

A report by the Euphrates website stated that eyewitnesses said that a US plane dropped strange pills of its kind on a village east of Nineveh Governorate.

And they confirmed that an American plane threw black discs in the village of Abu Jarbouaha in the Nineveh Plain, east of the province, without knowing its type and the reason for throwing it.