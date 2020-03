๐€๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ค๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ˆ๐ซ๐š๐ช๐ข ๐Œ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ

A report by the Euphrates website stated that eyewitnesses said that a US plane dropped strange pills of its kind on a village east of Nineveh Governorate.

And they confirmed that an American plane threw black discs in the village of Abu Jarbouaha in the Nineveh Plain, east of the province, without knowing its type and the reason for throwing it.