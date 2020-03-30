Kia Ora Gaza

Days Of Palestine, Gaza Strip, 28 March 2020

Despite coronavirus pandemic, the Israeli occupation forces continue its crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Days Of Palestine reporter said that the Israeli warplanes attacked a Palestinian resistance post in the north of the besieged Gaza Strip [earlier today].

The Ministry of Health reported no injures.

While the whole world is busy trying fight the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli occupation continues its crimes against Palestinians as today a Palestinian was injured by Israeli occupation forces during the weekly protest against Israeli settlement construction, which takes place every week in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank.