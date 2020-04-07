➡️URGENT APPEAL FOR YEMEN⬅️

We call upon journalists, writers, researchers and media professionals around the world to show their appreciation and support for the valuable work of the brave Yemeni journalists who have reported on the conflict in these last five years. Yemeni journalists now have a key role to play in keeping the public informed during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you wish to show your solidarity in these difficult times, please sign the following attached open letter.

To add your name to the letter, please contact: jscpress@yahoo.com