France’s sole aircraft carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ had to suspend its Atlantic Ocean mission and turn back to port shortly after around 40 of its crewmembers were placed under medical observation with suspected Covid-19.

All symptomatic sailors have been “isolated” from the rest of the crew and are being constantly monitored by medical staff, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

They have symptoms consistent with a possible Covid-19 infection. These first symptoms have appeared recently.

