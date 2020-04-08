

Sergey Kurginyan

© Rossa Primavera news agency

07.04.2020, Moscow.

The USA was not above using war criminals to establish biological weapon laboratories during the Cold War, the leader of the Essence of Time movement and political scientist Sergey Kurginyan said on April 5 on the air of the Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov TV program on the Russia One channel.

The political scientist recalled Japanese General Shirō Ishii, who conducted experiments on living people in the occupied territories of China.

“Didn’t they call the prisoners of war whom they were killing logs? Where did he [General Ishii ― Rossa Primavera News Agency] work afterwards? He worked for the US army. We asked to deliver him as a war criminal, didn’t we? He was not delivered! There is a memorial on his grave!” Kurginyan reminded.

The USA used the achievements of military medical experts that were obtained through human experiments, the political scientist stressed. One of the centers for biological research was Fort Detrick, on which many previously classified materials are available.

Kurginyan stressed that open hearings in the US Congress took place on biological research.

“First, they discussed closing research on this group of viruses, the so-called coronaviruses, spike-protein viruses etc., to stop studying them. However, financing studies of this exact virus continued. And I am asking, what does the closure of Fort Detrick mean? That there was some sort of flood, what is this nonsense? What happened? What are Redfield and the others talking about?” the political scientist asked.

The Japanese Unit 731 was responsible for the development of biological weapons during World War Two, and it conducted numerous inhumane experiments on living people. The unit operated on Chinese territory occupied by Japan from 1932 to 1944. The estimates of the number of victims of these cruel experiments vary from three to ten thousand people. The experiments continued until the victims died.

In spite of the crimes against humanity that they committed, many of the unit’s members became successful doctors in Japan. Many of them visited the USA to share their knowledge on biological weapons, including General Shirō Ishii, who continued his research in Maryland. The US protected them from prosecution in return.

Operations at the military laboratory in Fort Detrick, Maryland, were stopped in August 2019. The reason was the alleged noncompliance with safety regulations of the wastewater disinfection system that was installed after part of the laboratory was flooded.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency