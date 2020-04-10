Gaza (QNN)- Two Palestinian fishermen were reportedly wounded on Thursday when the Israeli navy opened fire at fishermen in northern Gaza.

Gaza’s fishing union stated that two fishermen were wounded with rubber-coated metal rounds fired by Israeli gunboats that were chasing fishing boats nearly three nautical miles deep in the Sudaniyyah sea in the north of the strip.

The union added that the wounded fishermen were evacuated to a hospital in the strip to get treatment and that both of them have moderate wounds.

The Israeli navy opens fire at Palestinian fishermen in the sea of Gaza on a daily basis, preventing them from earning a living.

source