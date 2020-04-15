Tags

Jewish settlers attack Palestinians in Jordan Valley. (Photo: via MEMO)

Jewish settlers belonging to the terror group known as “Youth of the Hills” – who were quarantined in an army base after they were suspected of contracting the coronavirus –  escaped from the quarantine this morning and attacked Palestinian civilians with stones and teargas, also setting cars on fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement that this is not the first attack by Jewish settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property in all of the occupied territories, but an extension of dozens of similar attacks.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the Jordan Valley, set two vehicles on fire http://theinsidepal.site/archives/7116 

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the Jordan Valley, set two vehicles on fire

JORDAN VALLEY, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 (WAFA) – Jewish settlers believed infected with coronavirus today attacked Palestinian villages in the Jordan Valley and set two vehicles on fire, according to…

There has been a spike in settler violence since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic aimed at undermining Palestinian efforts to fight the outbreak.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Israeli settlers attacks during , they harassed the Palestinian kids and hit the activist phone who was filming. All happened in front of the soldier’s eyes.

Embedded video

On March 31, the Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor urged the international community to protect Palestinians and force Israeli soldiers to stop incursions of cities and towns that threaten preventive measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to control the outbreak of coronavirus.

It also called for investigating the suspicious behavior of a number of soldiers and Jewish settlers, which appeared to be an attempt to spread the infection and hold those responsible to account.

“These Chains Will Be Broken: Stories of Struggle and Defiance in ” by @RamzyBaroud https://buff.ly/2XmW9R0 

Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed today in the West Bank, raising the total in Palestine – not including occupied Jerusalem – to 284, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)