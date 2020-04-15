Settlers flood Palestinian vineyards with sewage in Beit Ummar town

15 Wednesday Apr 2020

land destroyed by wastewater

Settlers from the illegal settlement bloc of Gush Etzion on Monday flooded Palestinian vineyards with wastewater in the West Bank town of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil province.

For the second week running, Gush Etzion settlers opened sewage drains and flooded Palestinian grape yards in the area of Wadi Shekhait in the north of Beit Ummar village in the south of the West Bank, according to local sources.

The vineyards are estimated at 20 dunums of land and owned by two local families.

Palestinian owners of agricultural land in the area have been incurring heavy financial losses for years because of such practices by Jewish settlers.

