BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – For the second time in the last 24 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has attacked the jihadist forces at the southern Idlib front-lines.

According to a field source in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army targeted the jihadist positions near the town of Al-Bara, which is located north of Kafr Nabl.

The source said the Syrian Arab Army launched artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist defenses after the latter transferred more militants to this front in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.

would add that the Syrian Army’s recent string of attacks have to do with the refusal of the jihadist rebels to withdraw from the remaining areas they control south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

Per the March 5th Moscow Agreement, the militants are supposed to withdraw 6km north of the M-4 Highway; however, they have refused to do so.

Instead, the militants have repeatedly blocked the Russian and Turkish forces from completing their military patrols along the M-4 Highway.

In response, the Syrian Army has transferred reinforcements to the Idlib front in preparation for the resumption of their offensive.

The Syrian Army will likely await the green light from the Russian military before they launch any major operation, but Moscow’s patience is running out with the militants, who have repeatedly violated all agreements that have been established.

