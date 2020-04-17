Prague,(ST)-The former Czech Ambassador to Turkey, Tomash Lannier, confirmed that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime is taking advantage of the crisis of the Corona virus to attack its opponents after its decline in popularity due to its internal and external policies.

In an article published on the Aktoalni website, Lannier pointed out that Erdogan’s sectarian ideology supporting the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization placed him in a position rejected by most Arab countries, pointing at the same time that the head of the Turkish regime followed a colonial expansionist policy.

Haifaa Mafalani

