Top Doctor EXPOSES EVERYTHING The Deep State Is Trying To Hide About CV 20 Monday Apr 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in Biological weapons ≈ 1 Comment TagsDonald Trump, USA Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
ashshams said:
A lot of poorer societies were able to buy medicines over the counter until recently, if they couldn’t afford doctors, and then Britain etc stopped that happening. That is a really recent development in some places as well.
I’ve been saying the same that vaccines. are cheaper to produce. Even if you don’t like antibiotics at least they are reactive and saved my life as a kid a couple of times. Vaccines assume that everyone’s immunity is the same, so as a prevention won’t work that well, at least for long.
My main concern is this particular vaccine is quinine based and quinine can be really detrimental to peoples’ mental health, as it can cause mental or psychotic breakdowns. It did this when it was used as a malaria treatment.
Its ironic that Mr Gates has raped Africa of the minerals needed to build his empire and then goes to Africa offering vaccines. What he’s doing must be the most profound definition of the expression, pissing in my back and saying it’s raining.
He could give his considerable wealth to African engineers to build irrigation projects, to prevent real killers like typhus and cholera.
But that’s what the monopolists do they create the market, usually through dodgy means and then they sell on it. That is how the world works I’m afraid, and people will go on accepting it.
LikeLike