BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated on Monday that the coronavirus crisis exposed the failure of Western regimes, explaining that the epidemic “showed that these regimes exist to serve a certain class of stakeholders and not to serve their people.”

President Assad said during his meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, upon his arrival on Mnday to the Syrian capital, Damascus: “The coronavirus crisis exposed the failure of Western regimes first … and not their ethics secondly because this epidemic showed that these regimes exist to serve a certain class of stakeholders and not to serve their people.”

At the beginning of the meeting, President Assad expressed his condolences to Iran and the Iranian people for the victims who died due to the coronavirus, expressing his regret for the transformation of this epidemic into a field of political investment by some countries in the West, led by the United States of America, “which continues with the approach of imposing sanctions on countries despite these devastating humanitarian conditions.”

For his part, Zarif confirmed that the American administration, by refusing to lift the siege on Syria and Iran, “has shown its inhuman reality before the world.”

The meeting discussed the latest developments on the political track, including the Constitutional Committee, the Astana process, and developments in the Syrian north, in light of the continuous encroachment by Turkey on the sovereignty and territory of the Syrian Republic, whether by its direct occupation of the land or by increasing the number of what it calls points of observation, which are only actual military bases, noting that Turkey’s actions on the ground expose the truth of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s intentions by not adhering to the agreements concluded either in Astana or in Sochi, which all provide for recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Zarif denounced the current Western attempts to reinvest the chemical weapons issue in Syria, considering it a shameful behavior that this pretext be reused in these circumstances that the world is going through despite all the uncertainties and gaps in this issue during the last period.

The meeting also dealt with ways of developing bilateral relations, including economic ones, and encouraging investments between the two countries in a way that is beneficial for the benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants.

