

Syria

Tatyana Radzhabova © Rossa Primavera News Agency

Unidentified persons attacked the US military in the province of Hasaka on April 20, the SANA Syrian Arab News Agency informed citing local sources.

Unidentified persons attacked a US Army Hummer near the village of Roueished. The US SUV flipped over, and passengers were injured.

It is reported that US soldiers and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were in the vehicle. The attack took place on the Al-Kharafi road in the southern province of Hasaka.

According to the SANA Agency, on April 16, a US army convoy and the SDF were ambushed in the Deir ez-Zor province. As a result, two SDF fighters and an American officer were killed.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency