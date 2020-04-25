Boycott HSBC Bank 25 Saturday Apr 2020 Posted by friendsofsyria in World News ≈ Leave a comment TagsHSBC, Palestine HSBC not processing any funds in favour of Palestine Relief Fund as from 17th May 2020 Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related