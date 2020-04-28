HASAKA, (ST)_ At least 6 terrorists were killed during clashes that erupted among Turkish-backed terrorist groups in Ras al-Ayn region in the northern countryside of Hasaka.

Local sources said that terrorists affiliated to the so-called ” Ahrar al-Sharqeyeh” have clashed with other terrorists affiliated to the so-called ‘ Brigade 20″ over the past two days in Hrobi town to the west of Ras al-Ayn city.

The clashes ended with the death of 6 terrorists, while 4 others were wounded.

These clashes have forced many residents to leave their houses yet when they return they find that their houses have been looted by terrorists.

The residents stayed tight-lipped in fear of being attacked by terrorists.

Basma Qaddour

