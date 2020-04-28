Following on from the amazing work being done by the Independent media in exposing what the corporate media should be doing but choose not to, for example, this from the wonderful Canary if anyone is still in any doubt about the dark state serving to oust Jeremy Corbyn look no further. Here we have the names.

How many of them are now in Keir Starmer’s cabinet? How many are still sniping at and trolling those who wanted a more decent and equitable society. How many will now keep silent about the plight of the Palestinians?

This is the state of UK democracy.

(Courtesy of Unity News)

Get the evidence and use all or any of the independent media to get it out there. Knowledge is power for those who desire enlightenment.

If you want to be published at Dorset Eye then register here: https://dorseteye.com/submit-a-report/

Douglas James