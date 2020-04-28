Salfit (QNN)- The Israeli authorities on Sunday issued notices to demolish 22 houses and agricultural structures in the northern and eastern areas of the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan in western Salfit.

The governor of Salfit, Abdallah Kamil, condemned the Israeli ongoing violations against native Palestinians. He asserted that the occupation state has been exploiting the hard conditions, that the Palestinians have been living during the coronavirus crisis, to implement its settlement plans.

He added that all legal means will be used to confront the Israeli Judaization efforts. He also called on in native Palestinians to uphold their land and properties and not to succumb to the Israeli threats.

