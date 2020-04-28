by Bill Clews

Last week multi-billionaire ‘philanthropist’ Bill Gates appeared on the BBC and was also given extensive positive coverage across the vast billion pound taxpayer funded network.

During his interview Gates referred to himself as a ‘health expert’ and this went unchallenged.

Nowe we can reveal some startling links between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the BBC.

Have you heard before of BBC Media Action?

According to it’s website:

BBC Media Action is the BBC’s international charity. In a world where media can be divisive and untrustworthy, we believe in the power of media and communication to do good. Our work reaches millions of people facing insecurity, inequality and poverty with information they can trust. We support the independent media essential to democracy and development. And we inform, connect and inspire change in our audiences, providing trusted information, stories and ideas that generate debate and discussion and bridge divides. We reach more than 100 million people a year – helping to save lives and improve health, protect livelihoods, challenge inequality and build more peaceful and democratic societies. BBC Media Action is not funded by the BBC licence fee, and instead relies on the generous support of our donors.

They say of their mission statements:

Last year this ‘charity’ had a budget of nearly £39 million of which just under half was spent on salaries. See below their latest accounts of where funding has been received and how this will be spent.

We will be doing further investigatory work on this but just to give you a flavour of where they gladly take payments from is £1,227,000 from the International Organisation for Migration who’s Mission Statement is:

IOM is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. As the leading international organization for migration, IOM acts with its partners in the international community to:

Assist in meeting the growing operational challenges of migration management.

Advance understanding of migration issues.

Encourage social and economic development through migration.

Uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants.

However in relation to this investigation we look at Private Foundations Donations. Now most charities receive the bulk of their donations from Private funds but as you can see above it is mostly NGO’s who fund this ‘Charity’. However they do receive just over £2,000,000 per annum from private foundations of which 99% comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation!

This is not a new relationship but rather one going on for decades as you can see below directly from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:

We are literally looking at tens of millions in funding here for the BBC ‘Charity’. In our next investigation we will look into how this money has been spent and on what projects. Whilst the BBC may say that it is not linked to it’s ‘charity’ the links are overwhelming considering it is also a significant funder of the organisation as well as all sorts of support levels?

Below is the e-mail we have sent directly to the BBC and we look forward to their response:

