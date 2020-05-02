Jewish settlers in Hebron (Al-Khalil) celebrated their ‘Independence Day’ by preventing Palestinians from leaving their homes and by sealing off one of the city’s neighborhoods, despite the hot weather.

According to Palestinian activist Issa Amro, the area closed by the settlers is privately-owned Palestinian land.

Hebron is an exceptionally hostile environment for Palestinians due to the large number of settlers in the city. Its Palestinian residents live in fear of Israeli aggression, by both armed settlers and soldiers.

Around 600 ultra-nationalist Jewish settlers live in the heart of Hebron, the largest Palestinian city in the West Bank. The settler enclave is protected by twice as many Israeli soldiers.

Israel celebrates its ‘independence’ while Palestinians commemorate the Nakba (Or ‘catastrophe’) when Israel was established atop the ruins of Palestinian lands and villages.

More than 760,000 Palestinians — estimated today to number 4.8 million with their descendants — fled or were driven from their homes in 1948.

