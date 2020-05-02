Jewish settlers today chopped down over 30 olive trees in the Palestinian town of As-Sawiya, near Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement construction in the northern West Bank, confirmed that a group of settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Rechelim chopped off 33 olive trees belonging to Hamad Saleh Jazi, a local Palestinian farmer.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

