RAMALLAH, May 10, 2020 (WAFA) — The foreign ministers of the European Union are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on the occupying state of Israel in the event the latter goes ahead with its plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank to its sovereignty, a well-informed European source told WAFA.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there has been growing momentum within the EU ranks aimed at finding ways to face the Israeli annexation plan, which, if implemented, would bring the internationally agreed two-state solution to an end.

The source pointed out that any resolution taken within the Union must be approved by the 27 members, despite expectations that some countries will veto such resolution due to their relations with Israel.

“In order to avoid the veto of some countries,” said the source, “the Union will resort to other steps, such as freezing the Horizon Europe 2021–2027 program, through which Israeli think-tanks receive billions of dollars, in addition to the possibility of suspending the EU–Israel Association Agreement, which gives the latter the freedom of access to European markets. Non-renewal of the agreement means depriving Israel of significant economic advantages.”

The source added that the EU will aim at pressuring Israel through diplomatic and political channels to prevent it from taking any unilateral steps.

source