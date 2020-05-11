A horde of Jewish settlers on Wednesday wreaked havoc on a Palestinian-owned vineyard near al-Khader town in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

According to the owner of the vineyard, Ibrahim Subaih, 450 grapevines were destroyed by settlers from the illegal settlement of Efrat.

Subaih owns 40 dunums of land in the area where Efrat settlement is located. Those dunums are planted with grapevines, olive trees and almond trees.

The owner is constantly exposed to pressures and assaults in order to force him to leave his lands to the settlers.

Israeli war minister Naftali Bennett approved on the same day a plan to expand Efrat settlement, which part of the Gush Etzion settlement bloc.

The plan will be carried out on 1,100 dunums of Palestinian land that had been annexed from the West Bank towns of al-Khader and Artas in Bethlehem in order to build thousands of settler homes.

Read more at

https://english.palinfo.com/43558

@Copyright The Palestinian Information Center