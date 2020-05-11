Hasaka, SANA- A number of terrorists were killed or injured in battles among Erdogan-linked terrorist groups using various weapons in the western side of Tal Tamer area in Hasaka northern countryside.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that clashes erupted between Turkish occupation–backed Sultan Murad and al-Hamzat terrorists in the area located between al- Daoudia and al-Arisha villages in the western side of Tal Tamer area in Hasaka northern countryside.

The clashes ended up with the killing or injuring a number of the terrorists, the sources added, indicating that escalation of the clashes between the terrorists has caused displacement many locals from their houses for some time.

