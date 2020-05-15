China, just like each other country not under the US hegemony, has been fighting terror for decades and has been the subject of western mainstream media propaganda outlets of demonizing and smearing for its human rights, western propagandists claim that China is oppressing its minority Muslims, and before that the Tibetans, while all that China was doing was combating the terrorists that NATO countries and their stooges have sponsored within its territories.
The warmongers and Pentagon propagandists want to show that only the USA and its satellite countries orbiting around it and under its control are allowed to label any person, party, and even an entire group of people as terrorists and give themselves the right to target those alleged terrorists by all means, while countries like Syria, Iran, Russia, and China are not allowed to fight the real terrorists, their countries must be destroyed or submit to the same group that has managed to submit the USA and its satellite countries and states.
Finally, China started to show the world what it was dealing with throughout the past decades, no idea why they were sitting on all this information, similarly, like no clue what took the Syrian government so long before it started to show the terror committed by NATO terrorists in Syria, could be a cultural matter, in our modern days you can’t fight evil with good manners only, evil must be fought by all means including by the same media tools they use, at least you’re showing facts vs their lies.
The following video documentary consists of two separate documentaries which I combined together, the documentaries titled Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang were produced by CGTN and I found the first published last October 2019, it’s imperative that you watch in full and share these documentaries despite the Disturbing Graphic Footage it contains:
You can call it ‘state propaganda’ if it suits you, at least they show real footage, unlike the US’s state propaganda. And being a Syrian, myself, witnessing the level of lies the US propaganda can reach and the level of crimes the US and its camp will commit to destroy a sovereign country I believe the Chinese version and do not believe any single word coming from the US-allied mainstream media even if they are giving today’s date and day of the week.
At least the Chinese authorities are working to maintain security, peace, and stability within their own country on their own land, while the western camp led-like Sheep by the US is creating instability and chaos in the countries on their target list.
Give me a single place where the US-led intervention has enhanced the lives of the local people and that has not come at a very high humanitarian cost on the population they claim they’re helping, and I can give you dozens of places where they committed genocide, mass murders, destruction, and looting of riches and wealth, you can start with Syria.
Syria was one of the most secure and secular countries in 2010 turned into one of the world’s largest disasters afterward with the importing of hundreds of thousands of terrorists from all side of the globe including from China crossing multiple borders to reach Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and then smuggled into my country, and not ending with Libya, Iraq, Somalia, do you remember Somalia and the US intervention there? What about the thriving democracy in Afghanistan? The country which was much more secular and open before the US intervention first which led to the Soviet invasion and later the continuous US occupation for the past 19 years and counting.
There’s a reason I call the Western countries and their stooges namely the USA, the UK aka ‘Britain and the wilful colonies’, and France and their camp as the ‘Hypocrite Evil Criminal Humanitarian Bastards’.
I’m not defending the Chinese authorities, they can speak for themselves, I’m denouncing the western criminal politicians and their accomplices in the western mainstream media, the warmongering propagandists.
I am glad that the Chinese are finally opening up and sharing this information, better late than never.