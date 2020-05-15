by Arabi Souri

China, just like each other country not under the US hegemony, has been fighting terror for decades and has been the subject of western mainstream media propaganda outlets of demonizing and smearing for its human rights, western propagandists claim that China is oppressing its minority Muslims, and before that the Tibetans, while all that China was doing was combating the terrorists that NATO countries and their stooges have sponsored within its territories.

The warmongers and Pentagon propagandists want to show that only the USA and its satellite countries orbiting around it and under its control are allowed to label any person, party, and even an entire group of people as terrorists and give themselves the right to target those alleged terrorists by all means, while countries like Syria, Iran, Russia, and China are not allowed to fight the real terrorists, their countries must be destroyed or submit to the same group that has managed to submit the USA and its satellite countries and states.

Finally, China started to show the world what it was dealing with throughout the past decades, no idea why they were sitting on all this information, similarly, like no clue what took the Syrian government so long before it started to show the terror committed by NATO terrorists in Syria, could be a cultural matter, in our modern days you can’t fight evil with good manners only, evil must be fought by all means including by the same media tools they use, at least you’re showing facts vs their lies.

The following video documentary consists of two separate documentaries which I combined together, the documentaries titled Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang were produced by CGTN and I found the first published last October 2019, it’s imperative that you watch in full and share these documentaries despite the Disturbing Graphic Footage it contains: