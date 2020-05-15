So far, 31 mercenaries, including two U.S. ex-Green Berets, have been arrested by the Venezuelan authorities.

Venezuelan State Security Forces captured In the last 24 hours a total of 14 mercenaries involved in an armed maritime incursion.

“At the end of Sunday, three mercenaries were captured in the mountain town of San Miguel, in the parish of Carayaca, Vargas state,” the Strategic Region of Integral Defense Capital of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) reported on Monday on its official Twitter account.

According to the entity, the newly captured mercenaries are included in a total of 14 mercenaries captured in a hammer and anvil maneuver.

Eight mercenaries were arrested in the mountainous area of Petaquirito, located about 50 kilometers from Caracas. Among them was the nephew of the former general and coup plotter, Clíver Alcalá Cordones.

“In Joint and Mixed Operation, there are 3 new captures in San Miguel, Carayaca, Vargas state, for a total of 14 mercenaries in the ‘anvil hammer’ maneuver.”

On Sunday, the Special Action Forces (FAES), belonging to the Bolivarian National Police, also reported the arrest of another three individuals involved in the failed armed incursion that took place on May 3.

The three coup plotters arrested in Tovar colony, Aragua state, were identified as First Lieutenant Jairo Betemy, Second Army Sergeant Franco Jonathan, and First Sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Evan Rincon.

Those captured are in the custody of the authorities.

So far, 31 mercenaries (including two U.S. ex-Green Berets) have been arrested for attempting a military coup and assassinating Constitutional President Nicolas Maduro Moros.

