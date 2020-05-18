An extremist Jewish Israeli settler from the illegal settlement of Havat Mor, built in the occupied West Bank, unleashes his dog to attack Palestinian flock of sheep.
Source: Days of Palestine
18 Monday May 2020
Posted Israeli Terroristin
Rehana Webster said:
Despicable
