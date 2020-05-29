Days Of Palestine – Nablus

Fanatic Israeli settlers today assaulted a Palestinian shepherd and stole his sheep near Burqa village, located to the northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told the offical WAFA new agency that over 10 settlers assaulted a Palestinian shepherd as he was grazing his flock of sheep close to the evacuated illegal Israeli colonial settlement of Homesh, which was built on land belonging to Burqa villagers, and stole 70 of his sheep.

The shepherd was identified as 50-year-old Harbi Abdo from the neighboring village of Beit Imrin.

Palestinian Red Crescent medics provided medical treatment for Abdo, who suffered from bruises across his body besides to a foot fracture.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are almost 834,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The number of settlers has almost tripled since the Oslo Accords of 1993, when settlers’ number estimated 252,000. Illegal colonial settlements have leapt from 144 to 515 in that time.

Israel’s nation-state law states that building and strengthening the settlements is a “national interest.”