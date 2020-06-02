





31.05.2020, Idlib.

The Turkish Army deployed MIM-23-HAW air defense system in Idlib province, reports Rossa Primavera News Agency source in Syria on May 31.

“The Turkish army deployed American 25 km medium-range MIM-23-HAWK air defense system at Alb Bani Ayub in the south of Idlib province. The Turkish army seeks to fully secure all areas where it settled in the province of Idlib,” the source said.

Part of Idlib province is under the control of pro-Turkish terrorist groups. Turkey has established observation points near the line of demarcation between the terrorists and the Syrian army.

source