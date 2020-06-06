The mercenary savages of Turkish Madman Erdogan ongoing infighting for theft in Syria have murdered another two Syrian children, and injured three other civilians when the demons detonated another car bomb near the National Hospital in Ras al Ayn city of Hasaka’s northwest countryside.

NATO’s favorite rabid dog has occupied this area of the Syrian Arab Republic since October 2019. Details on material damage in this neighborhood from the 5 June terror attack have not been released. At this writing, unindicted war criminal Erdogan’s criminals continue to hold the Alouk Power Plant under occupation. The Alouk Water and Power Plant are in Syria, which is not Turkey, and the war crime of withholding Syrian water to Syrian civilians continues as part of the Israelization plan among US, Turkey, and Israel to ethnically cleanse indigenous Syrians from their homeland.

Madman Erdogan human pathogen armed terrorists also held a shooting match on 6 June; fascist savages of the al Hamzat Brigade and Ahrar Sharqiyah, both thug gang occupiers in Hasaka governate attempted to create another state of panic among Syrian civilians, shooting each other along the turnabout in Ras al Ayn, and blowing up vehicles near the grain silos of Tal Halaf,

An undisclosed number of civilians were injured by the car bomb meant to further destroy Syrian wheat. On 17 May, the Trump regime torched 50 acres of wheat fields in the region, possibly while the fake Christian was engaged in fake praying on that Sunday.

Protests among Syrian civilians under the occupation of the Trump regime cannon fodder SDF (created by Obama, accelerated by Trump) returned in “al Shadadi city and its countryside” after this gang of terrorists murdered another Syrian civilian with gunfire on Thursday. This murder, and the ongoing terror tactics by the SDF savages to ethnically cleanse these regions, are also courtesy of the US taxpayer, the biggest funder of NATO weapons used in the attempted final solution against Syria, ongoing atrocities since 2011.

The news of the ongoing terrorist attacks against Syrian civilians and their infrastructure, in Syria is not reported in NATO media, which is currently focused on the privileged peak colonialists using their fraudulent concern for the brutal murder of George Floyd by American cops, to break free from the draconian ‘safety against COVID’ lockdowns, to escape from their prisons of their homes.

Almost genetic western colonialism again exposes itself, as the privileged of NATO countries, which slaughter brown people around the world, with impunity, has reared its filthy, collective head, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mass demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge. How many westerners are using the murder of George Floyd as cover to break free of COVID distancing dictates from their governments?

While the fakes touch themselves in degenerate delight, engaged in mayhem for acute concern for one murdered black man in an infinitely long list of black persons murdered by police, with impunity, they show no similar phony righteous concern for slaughtered Syrian children, for torched Syrian wheat fields, for attempts to blow up another in a long list of blown up Syrian hospitals. for the Trump regime and madman Erdogan occupation of parts of Syria.

Are these westerners frauds — previously shown to not care about Arabs under attack — feigning sudden concern over the matter of Black Lives and American killer cops?

