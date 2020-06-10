People of al-Quneitra and the occupied Syrian Golan affirmed that the new chapter of the terrorist war launched by the US administration against Syria, under the title of “Caesar Law”, will not affect, but only increase their steadfastness and adherence to their homeland.

A gathering in the town of Khan Arnabeh in Quneitra was held as participants stressed the that the Syrian people who foiled dozens of the American plots in the past will foil today the so-called “Caesar Law” that targets the Syrian citizens in their livelihood and medicine.