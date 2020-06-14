Aleppo-The locals of al-Sheyoukh village, Ayn-al-Arab in Aleppo eastern countryside on Saturday protested in Manbij city against the practices of US-backed Qasad (SDF) groups.

Local sources said that local of al-Sheyoukh village took to streets in Manbij city to protest Qasad crimes of seizing their properties and houses, and depriving them from reaping the crops and returning to the village from which they were forcibly displaced last year.



The sources pointed out that Qasad groups arrested a number of protesters and cut off all roads leading to the place of the protest.



Qasad groups have displaced thousands of residents from al-Sheyoukh Foukani, al-Sheyoukh Tahtani, al-Naseryia areas and tens villages, preventing them from returning and harvesting the crops.”