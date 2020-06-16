The Syrian community in the American state of Pennsylvania organized national stand in participation with a number of the American citizens in front of the Federal Building in Allentown city, condemning the so-called ” Caesar’s Act” as it i an economic war and a form of political racism .

The participants raised the Syrian national flags, demanding the end of the economic war on Syria, expressing their support and solidarity with their motherland in the face of the most ugliest war operated by the US.

The Syrian community rejected the unilateral coercive measures imposed by a number of Western countries on the Syrian people.