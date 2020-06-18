Tags
Syrian people in the city of Tartous stand in condemnation of the brutal US economic sanctions (Caesar act) that was recently implemented on Syria. They are calling for the lifting of these sanctions because they are hurting the Syrian people.
18 Thursday Jun 2020
US War Crimes
