UNHCR Faces Backlash after Excluding Palestine from its List of Countries Exporting Refugees

20 Saturday Jun 2020

UN (QNN)- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) published on Friday its annual statement marking World Refugee Day which falls on June 20 each year.

UNHCR statement excluded Palestine from its list of top 5 countries exporting refugees though the number of Palestinian refugees stands at 7.2 millions, the highest in the world.

UNHCR is a United Nations agency with the mandate to protect refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people, and assist in their voluntary repatriation, local integration or resettlement to a third country.

Millions of Palestinians were removed from their homes and villages during repeated and systematic Israeli aggressions – mainly in 1948 and 1967, and have never been allowed to return ever since.

