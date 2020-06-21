Meanwhile while all eyes and ears are diverted Israel promotes the abuse of children and killing them. KEEPS UP THE GENOCIDE AND ABUSE of Palestinians, who are also human, if you tend to forget like Israel does

No photographs please or you get 5 years in prison

In a desperate effort to quell the torrent of international criticism of Israeli soldiers killing Palestinian civilians, and in a desperate attempt to circumvent continued coverage of Israeli war crimes, the Israeli parliament introduced a new bill this week, to ban taking pictures of Israeli soldiers, “Anyone who filmed, photographed or recorded soldiers…shall be liable to five years imprisonment”

JT