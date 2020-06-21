‘Israel’ sentences 15-year-old child to 10 years in jail

Occupied Jerusalem (QNN)- The Israeli authorities on Sunday sentenced the Palestinian child Hammoudeh Khader Sheikh, from al Eizariya in occupied Jerusalem, to 10 years in jail.

The 15-year-old child had been shot by Israeli soldiers on August 15, 2019, while he was with his friend Naseem Imkafeh (15 years old). Hammoudeh had serious injuries while his friend Naseem was killed. The Israelis claimed that both children tried to stab heavily armed Israeli soldiers near Al Silsilah gate of Al Aqsa mosque.

Hammoudeh was left to bleed without any medical intervention for over half an hour before being sent to a hospital.

The occupation state is holding nearly 190 Palestinian children, including 20 children who are under the age of 16 in its jails. Several Human rights organizations called on the international community to pressure the occupation state in order to prevent the inhumane treatment and torture against Palestinian children in Israeli jails.

