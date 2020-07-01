by Miri Wood

Landmines hidden by fleeing terrorists in Hama governate killed one civilian and injured eight others on Monday evening, 30 June. The mine explosion that martyred one and injured five was in the Ethrayia area. The other mine exploded in a neighborhood of Souran City and injured three children. Details of the condition of the wounded have not been released.

Landmines continue to be a heinous problem in Syria; though the UN Mine Action Service signed an MoU in Damascus almost two years ago, to assist with the cleaning of these wretched weapons from the land of the Syrian Arab Republic, the work of UNMAS has been limited to meticulous documentation of death and dismemberment.

Ahead of their defeat, terrorist organizations had planted mines and explosive devices in the areas which had been under their control as they planted them in the villages and towns and the agricultural lands to inflict the most possible harm on the locals who have been returning to their areas after liberating them from terrorism. — SANA, 30 June

