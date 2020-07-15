Hasaka, SANA- Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints in Hasaka western countryside intercepted vehicles for US occupation forces , and forced them to return towards their illegitimate bases in Hasaka countryside.

SANA reporter said that the Syrian Arab Army’s checkpoints intercepted on Saturday vehicles for US occupation forces in al-Sibat, Tal Shameran, and Mansaf Tahtani villages in the western countryside of Hasaka, forcing them to return from whence they came.

On Friday , An army checkpoint intercepted three armored vehicles for US occupation in Mansaf Tahtani village in Tal Tamer countryside , and forced them to return to their illegal bases.