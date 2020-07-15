RAMALLAH, July 13, 2020 (WAFA) — The Israeli army detained 2330 Palestinians in the first six months of this year, including 1363 detained since the coronavirus outbreak in early March, prisoners’ advocacy groups said today.

They said 304 minors and 70 women were among the detained since January, and Israel issued 565 administrative detention orders for new and current detainees.

The Detainees Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Organization and Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in their semi-annual report on the situation of Palestinians held in Israeli jails that there are 4700 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails serving various periods of time, including 41 women and 160 minors, while administrative detainees held without charge or trial and based on secret evidence reached 365.

In June, Israel detained 469 Palestinians, most of them from Jerusalem where 211 residents were detained in the month of June and 1057 since January, including 57 women, two of them minors, 202 minors and five children, in addition to 45 from Ramallah area, 33 from Hebron, 36 from Jenin, 43 from Bethlehem, 32 from Nablus and the rest from other parts of the West Bank and two from the Gaza Strip, while issuing 98 administrative detention orders.

source