Mrs. Agnes Callamard the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Killing and Arbitrary Execution speaks about her report on the United States murder of the Iranian top official General Qasim Soleimani in Iraq on the night of the 3rd of January this year.

The UN Special Rapporteur also speaks about the Iranian retaliation to the murder of General Soleimani on the 8th of the same month. Mrs. Callamard considers both the act and the retaliation not in line with the United Nations Charter and the International Law, the USA should not have carried out its retaliation for the reasons she clarified, and also Iran should not have retaliated, had Iran had trust in the United Nations Security Council and had the United Nations had special powers to enforce its charter on all parties.

Mrs. Callamard added: If a similar attack was carried out against an official of any ‘democratic western’ country it would have considered the attack as an aggression and a declaration of war.

The interview conducted by Mr. Moussa Assi for the Lebanese based Al Mayadeen News Channel:

The United States carried out a cheap heinous attack on an Iraqi official convoy receiving the Iranian most reverred top official General Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad International Airport. General Soleimani was invited officially by the Iraqi government and was due to meet with the Iraqi Prime Minister at the time Adil Abdul Mahdi the next day on a peace mission to ease the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi Muhandiss of the official PMU forces was also killed by the USA in the same attack, he was in the same car with General Soleimani, along with a number of other commanders of both Iraq and Iran.

Iran vowed to retaliate to the attack directly by a counter stirke which it carried out one week after the assassination of General Soleimani as the late general was buried. The Iranian retaliation was against multiple US positions in Iraq, mainly Ain Asad air base. The US forces sustained a very high number of casualties from the precision Iranian missiles cross-borders retaliation attack, at least 108 killed plus the injured as per confirmed sources, despite Trump and his official claims of ‘no harm done and nobody was injured’ propaganda.

The broader retaliation promised by Iran for this crime includes expelling all the US troops from the region, the Iraqi parliament also voted to expel the US troops from Iraq.

Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and a number of other countries including Russia and China attribute large victories against the US-sponsored ISIS terrorists and its affiliates to the effective presence and support provided by General Soleimani, and to his direct involvements in most of the battles against these highly trained, well-armed, with the massive number of personnel terrorist in hundreds of groups.

