Late last night, the Israeli Air Force conducted a series of airstrikes on targets in the southern countryside of the Syrina capital of Damascus. According to Syria’s state-run news agency SANA, Israeli warplanes launched missiles from the airspace over the Golan Heights at 21.48 local time.

Syrian sources claim that the country’s air defense forces shot down a majority of the missiles. However, the rest of the missiles hit their targets causing at least matterial damage.