Damascus, Jul 20 (Prensa Latina) The perpetrators of the terrorist attacks are the same as those who imposed the economic blockade on Syria, People’s Assembly Vice President Najdat Anzour noted on Monday.

He pointed out that the elections took place with nearly full security and without incidents or legal violations, which is a political and constitutional victory for Syria.

On Saturday, a bomb attack was perpetrated in a Damascus neighborhood, while another attack targeted a polling station in the city of Bouser Al-Harir, in southern Deraa province.

