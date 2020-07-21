Tags
Damascus, Jul 20 (Prensa Latina) The perpetrators of the terrorist attacks are the same as those who imposed the economic blockade on Syria, People’s Assembly Vice President Najdat Anzour noted on Monday.
The countries that are tightening the sanctions and the embargo against Damascus are the perpetrators of the attacks that occurred on the eve of the legislative elections on Saturday, and are those who support the terrorist actions of the Al-Nousra Front and Daesh, Anzur said in an interview with the Al-Watan newspaper.
He pointed out that the elections took place with nearly full security and without incidents or legal violations, which is a political and constitutional victory for Syria.
On Saturday, a bomb attack was perpetrated in a Damascus neighborhood, while another attack targeted a polling station in the city of Bouser Al-Harir, in southern Deraa province.
