Late on August 3, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck several targets in the Syrian province of Quneitra. According to the IDF, the strikes hit observation posts, intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery and command and control systems of the Syrian Armed Forces.

The Syrian state media reported that Syrian forces intercepted several missiles, while the impact of the rest of them caused a material damage only.

A day earlier, on August 2, the IDF claimed that it neutralized 4 gunmen that were trying to plant an IED on the security fence on the contact line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the government-controlled part of Syria.

