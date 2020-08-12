by Arabi Souri

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Dr. Bashar Jaafari delivered the Syrian Arab Republic’s statement to the Security Council in regards with the latest Trump’s proclamation giving up the occupied Syrian Golan to Israel: “The USA can give up a state or two to Israel”.

Dr. Jaafari’s statement was delivered in Arabic, and he was given, as usual when it comes to the most important topics, a poor translator who couldn’t cope up with the ambassador and omitted important parts of his statement.

The following is the transcript to a more correct translation to what Ambassador Jaafari said in the above extracted video clip part:

The message from the Syrian Arab Republic, its people and its leadership, to the US and Israelis, is:

The Syrian Arab Golan is ours, and it will come back to us, and never be misguided by delusion that our land may be a part of a malice and cursed deal, or be a pawn in an electoral game, a game where you bring each other’s support, a game where you bring each other’s support, so that the extremists can win in the Israeli elections, and in exchange the US administration will receive the support of the Israeli lobbying groups in the United States of America.

If, however, the US administration wants to show generosity to the Israelis, we call on it not to transgress over what it does not own.

The USA is endowed with lands which extend far and wide, the US can give up a state or two of the United State to the Israelis, let it be, for example, South Carolina and North Carolina. South Carolina is good because it’s the state of US Senator Lindsey Graham who encouraged President Trump for what he did.

Let the United States give up a state or two of its own to Israel if this administration is keen on Israel’s satisfaction for it.

End of transcript.

The whole world except the USA and Israel have rejected the Trump’s proclamation and insisted on the legal status of the Golan as a Syrian land under occupation leaving the current US junta of Donald Trump and his buddies in Israel isolated, as in all acts taken by these two pariahs.

