by Janice Kortkamp
The real reason why Biden chose Kamala is because she’s AIPAC’s girl.
The rabid “American Israel Public Affairs Committee” lobby has dominant influence over US politics with very few exceptions.
What “Israel wants, Israel gets” is America’s unofficial motto thanks to the bribes, bullying, blackmail and brainwashing by The Lobby.
While Americans are told to fret and worry about alleged Russian, Chinese and Iranian interference in our elections in classic media deflection and distraction, the Israelis are the ones who outright control most of them as well as US government policies.
Just how zealous are Kamala and her Jewish husband for the Zionists’ schemes and ambitions? Here’s what the Jewish News of Northern California Weekly has to say of her devotion to that foreign government: https://www.jweekly.com/…/5-jewish-facts-about-kamala-harr…/
