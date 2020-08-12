by Arabi Souri

A military convoy of Trump’s oil thieves partners the separatist Kurdish SDF militia came under attack while en route to secure a shipment of stolen Syrian oil in Deir Ezzor, northeast Syria.

Unknown persons targeted the Kurdish SDF militias convoy in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and destroyed four of their vehicles, local sources reported to the Syrian Ikhbariya news channel, which did not elaborate on the casualties resulting from this targeting.

The same sources reported a series of attacks against the headquarters of the separatist Kurdish militia in the region were also targeted.

Details in this video report by Ikhbariya news channel – followed by the transcript of the video:

The video is also available on BitChute.

Video transcript:

A convoy of vehicles belonging to the (Kurdish) SDF militia supported by the American occupation forces was targeted on the road between the city of Al-Shaddadi, south of Hasakah, and the Al-Omar oil field in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources stated that a convoy of military vehicles belonging to the SDF militia that was moving on the road between the city of Al-Shaddadi, in the far southern countryside of Hasakah, and the al-Omar oil field in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, was targeted by unknown persons and destroyed four vehicles.

Local sources also reported that an attack targeted the headquarters of the SDF militia in the town of Jadeed Ekedat in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

See more