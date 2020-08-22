by Miri Wood

His Excellency Bashar al Jaafari, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, demanded that the institution, its Secretary-General Guterres, and its members adhere to its noble Charter and the noble tenets of International Law when he addressed the Security Council meeting of 19 August. The polyglot and polymath consummate diplomat called for an end to normalizing terrorists without borders in his country, and an end to legitimizing the occupation and looting of his country, by primarily Turkey and the US.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this UN meeting was VTC — video telepresence conference — and as the good ambassador spoke after the UN NATO klan’s P3, and a mostly tediously long list of their tap dancing House Servants, it is not known if the imperial, unindicted war criminals of that bastion of peace and security still had their webcams turned on.

Adhering to the won’t-rub-off colonialism, this UN Security Council meeting was titled Middle East: The Political Situation in Syria. For the record, “middle east” is a British imperialist description of the empire’s colonial geography, from the days when the sun never set in its occupied countries.

Let us first be mindful that when the UN hyenas bark about protecting and assisting Syrians, they are the same ilk that funded and armed the original al Qaeda FSA “rebels.” Let us be mindful that when the UN rabid dogs of war bark about respecting Syria’s “sovereignty,” these neo-colonialists demand full access to her borders. Let us be mindful that when the westerners running the UN speak of Syria’s geographical integrity, they mean allowing Madman Erdogan to annex a chunk, allowing Trump to give part of Syria’s Golan to Israel, and the US annexing and appropriating chunks of this country via the illicit use of the al Wahid and al Yaarabiyah crossings from Iraq, and full occupation of Syria’s oil fields in Deir Ezzor.

Madman Erdogan’s annexation map approved by the UN NATO klan.

UN P3 demand illicit al Yaarubiyah crossing be opened.



UN silent over Trump occupation of Deir Ezzor oil fields.

A June issue of Newsweek reported on reports of takfiri in the Golan receiving salaries from Israel.

Netanyahu visiting terrorists given free medical care in the Syrian Golan, occupied by Israel

When it comes to terrorists on the occupied Golan, Israel spares no US taxpayer expense in state of art medical care

IDF and ISIS exchange pleasantries near UN DOF zone.

Let us now proceed to the UN anti-Syria meeting of 19 August.

There is something especially rancid about these UN humanitarian bastards whose countries have dumped hundreds of thousands of chunks of their human garbage into Syria, appointing themselves peacemakers for that country.

As always, NATO klansmen of the UN took center stage.

Geir O. Pedersen is the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria. He is Norwegian. Norway is a founding member of NATO. Pedersen was appointed to this position by current UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, of Portugal. Portugal is also a founding member of NATO.

Despite much of the NATO world being in draconian lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic (and despite his persistent dry cough — which, like a wet one –may be a sign of the coronavirus), Pedersen was near ecstatic in announcing the UN orchestrated physical meeting in Geneva, Switzerland (the ‘neutral’ country which is a “valued partner for NATO”) of the Constitutional Committee beginning 24 August. According to Pedersen and other members of the NATO mob running the United Nations, this committee will be “Syrian-owned” and “Syrian-led” despite UNSCR 2254 (2015) demanding the imposition of a UN – overseen new constitution to replace the 2012 constitution that was approved by the actual Syrian people by public referendum.

Newspeak has become the official language of the UN; it does not get much more Orwellian than diplomats flouting its Charter, based on International Law, while barking about preserving national sovereignty while demanding to open the country’s borders to them, to empty the country’s jails and then inspect them, to dictate a new constitution, to normalize annexation and illegal, criminal, foreign military bases on its sovereign soil.





Is this ‘Syrian Women’s Advisory Board’ another UN fabrication?

This allegedly Syrian Women’s Advisory Board organized in early 2016 has been astonishingly mute on femicide in Syria, on the release of 58 Syrian women and their children after more than 3-1/2 years of captivity by terrorists, on the apparent kidnapping of dozens of Syrian women and their children by the White Helmets seen in a Channel 4 anti-Syria propaganda report, on the countless children kidnapped from their moms, terrorized and made-up for fraudulent bombing rescues, on what appears to be an Epstein-like marketing of little Syrian girls in the al Qaeda haven of Idlib, on the dozens of children murdered and maimed from landmines planted by terrorists, of women blown up in the park while enjoying an outing with their children, on the women and children murdered, maimed, kidnapped in al Sweida…oddly, they are also silent on Syria’s Vice President, Najah al Attar, PhD., being a woman, and President Assad’s Chief Advisor, Bouthaina Shabaan, PhD., (and on her being “sanctioned” in 2011, by the Obama regime) being a woman. This UN authorized group has also been silent on First Lady Asmaa Assad being ”sanctioned” by the Trump regime, under the criminal Caesar Act — which languished for years before being shoe-horned into the extension of the fascist NDAA.

It would appear that Syrian women are only important when the contemptibly corrupt western UN diplomats declare them so.



Women & children who were kidnapped by terrorists, some of whom were murdered so the US would bomb Syria.



Journalist Yara Abbas, assassinated May 2013 by the terrorists still supported on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Some of the 14 captives.

Who wept for these Syrian women, massacred in al Zahra, whose corpses were then abused?

Kidnapped Syrian women put into cages are not considered part of the #MeToo movement.

An afternoon in the park was interrupted by moderate mortars. These 2 (or 3) Syrians women were among 8 murdered in Sebil Park, 22 July.





Remember this child? Stripped naked, pummeled with a power hose, poisoned in snuff porn propaganda?

This is Hayat, the Syrian woman who told the world about torture, sexual abuse, kidnapping and organ theft. The world was deaf to her words. Only UN peak colonialists dictate women’s rights in Syria?

In between coughs, the very special UN envoy announced forthcoming “gender mainstreaming” (he did not define), “inclusivity,” an end to “economic suffering” (he did not mention such suffering is the result of draconian coercive economic terrorism wrongfully called “sanctions”), and — donning his colonialist white savior garb — told his NATO colleagues that the upcoming meeting was giving “hope” to the Syrian people (by now, surely we all have realized this gift of mind-reading the NATO klan has).

Pedersen’s suffering Syrians of course are not suffering from NATO-funded terrorism, nor from NATO Turkey continuing to control the water of the Alouk Power Plant, water to one million suffering Syrians, water turned on and off since October 2019. Clearly, his suffering Syrians do not suffer from ethnic cleansing perpetrated against them by NATO occupiers and their cannon fodder serfs. Pedersen blamed “ISIL” for the fatal bombing of the Russian convoy. This diplomat blatantly aligned with Trump regime illegals who murdered a Syrian soldier — in Syria — and wounded two others, satisfied with the invaders’ claim of “self defense,” despite the fact that Trump’s military is illegally in Syria, which is a breach of international law, and the obvious fact that a military invader has no claim to self defense when criminally in someone else’s country.

Pedersen — again — called for Syria to empty its prisons and open its borders — essentially to full NATO occupation.

The P3 klan running the UN feigned echolalia to their special envoy’s demands, shared in his crocodile tears for the destruction they have perpetrated against Syria, and pledged to share the burden of colonialist savior.

The US’ ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft — friend to the organ-trading, pedonecrophiliac, soldier-beheading, stethoscope-less terrorist Helmets — demonstrated that Trump has continued Obama’s war crimes against Syria; she began her diatribe in an attack on Iran, repeated the US’ ongoing demand that the al Qaeda haven in Idlib be protected, and demanded all prisoners be released from jail (because COVID). She threatened that the US would use “every tool” [to destroy Syria.].



Al-Qaeda Nusra Front UK FSA White Helmets Idlib, in a ridiculous Hollywood running scene.

Snuff porn, war porn, pedonecrophilia. Courtesy, White Helmets.

al-Qaeda & alQaeda White Helmets; can you spot the difference? Imagine this foto taken in NYC, Paris, or London.

Blurred: The severed head of Syrian soldier proudly held for camera by White Helmets humanitarian. Daraa



Someone neglected to tell France’s UN ambassador that per the Versailles Treaty, English replaced French as the language of diplomacy. Either that, or she was in an exceptionally arrogant mood, announcing she would speech in her native language. Possibly her arrogance was enhanced by Macron’s recent visit to Lebanon, with plans to help (in the recolonization).

“Sovereignty,” “regime,” “transparency” were among the few words this author caught.

The UK UN NATO klansman, though less an assault on the eyes and ears than the shrill and garish Karen Pierce, was somewhat weirder than her predecessors. She brayed that the March “ceasefire” showed recent signs of breaking, let it be known that “sanctions” against Syria are doubleplusgood because of all the “luxury housing” “the regime” is secretly leaving the presidential palace to move into, condemned the bombing of unhospitals and — most curiously — complained not only about ”chemical weapons” but also of biological ones (to the best of this writer’s knowledge, she is the only one to have shown evidence that the bioweapon C. tetani had been genetically altered and terminally tested on more than 50 SAA soldiers in Tel el Jabya, April 2014).

How dare the rancid, racist, overpaid western UN ambassadors ignore the destruction of real hospitals by their al Qaeda proxies? Would any of these colonialist Americans, Belgians, French, and British ‘diplomats’ dare to tolerate unlicensed facilities run by unlicensed illegals claiming to be health care professionals in their own countries? Would any dare have surgery by a foreign illegal nutjob Mengele who sadistically gloats he performs ‘surgeries’ without anesthesia?

Diplomacy 101:A ”ceasefire” can only occur when war has been declared. The proper term for any loose agreement for terrorist invaders and the country they have defiled with people’s blood is a “cessation of hostilities.” Diplomacy 101: “Sanctions” can only be applied by a UNSCR.

The German and Belgian UN underlings — perhaps still in the afterglow of their recent co-penholder status — were particularly imperialistic in their anti-Syria remarks, given the large number of weapons and terrorists these countries dumped into Syria. The German demanded that Russia turn Syria into a satellite, directly demanded that Syria empty its jails, open its borders to full occupation and not trusting the SAR to dump its criminals into its population (because there apparently are not enough terrorists?) NATO imperialist must inspect these jails. He cited the corrupt, lying, OPCW, in demanding “war crimes” be “prosecuted,” stating we must not tolerate impunity, without choking on his tongue given that Germany committed war crimes against Syria by arming the human German pathogens they dumped in. The Belgian newbie — remember, at one point Belgium was the leader in European countries in its numbers of its criminally insane dumped into Syria — called for “trust” between the government and al Qaeda, implied the government engage in “restraint” inside of protecting its citizens from savages, demanded the emptying of Syrian jails and quite ridiculously called for a “1:1 prison exchange,” though there is no such thing. The government has exchanged human pathogens for abducted Syrian citizens, though there has never been a quantitative exchange: After the deal to exchange terrorists for the hostages of Fouaa and Kefraya, the savages bombed the mostly women and their kids in al Rashidin, 15 April 2017, massacring upwards of 130 of them. One year later, the government put 3,000 savages and their families from al Nusra and Jaish al Islam onto buses to Erdogan-occupied Jarabulus. Three thousand five hundred Syrian abductees were supposed to have been released, yet only 150 arrived at the Faiha Stadium in Douma. This is not a 1:1 exchange.



Shortly before the attacks in France, Paris Match ran a lovely report on Belgian Michel’s life after returning from ”fighting’ in the SAR

Illegal alien and German terrorist Denis Caspert was killed by the SAA in 2013. Caspert was one of hundreds of pieces of human garbage Germany dumped into Syria. This is a war crime.

DW brags about Germany funding of terror in Syria.This is a war crime.



British illegal, British terrorist in Syria was source for the GB hoax in Khan Sheikhoun

British terrorist-illegal Oliver Hall.

British terrorist Shamima Begum: “I have no regrets.” Photo credit, Laura Lean, AFP.

French – Belgian Wahhabi terrorist Abdul Rahman Ayachi

After almost two hours of the criminals lies of the P3 and their dancing house servants, His Excellency Bashar al Jaafari again threw pearls before these warmongering swine.

Despite being on lockdown since early 2014, when the Obama/Clinton State Department regime decided to censor his successful Town Hall Meetings, a lockdown continued by the Trump regime, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN maintains his principled stance in support of his country, in support of International Law, and in support of the noble charter of the UN, upon which its dogs of war and colonialism continuously wipe their feet.

All hyperlinks and brackets to the English transcript have been added by the author:

Mr. President:

First of all, I congratulate you and the friendly Republic of Indonesia on your presidency of the Security Council for this month. I also extend my deepest condolences to my colleague, the Permanent Representative of Russia and his friendly country for yesterday’s painful accident that resulted in the death of a general and two Russian army soldiers were injured by an explosive device planted by terrorists and targeted their procession after returning from a humanitarian mission in the Syrian Deir Ezzor governorate.

Mr. President,Since the Security Council adopted the so-called political process primarily to solve the crisis in my country, some permanent members of this particular Council have fallen short of undermining this approach day after day, month after month and year after year, to the point where it has become Unfortunately, some members of this Council are practically using it to support the terrorist war against Syria, justify the occupation of its territories and invest in terrorism.

The more we complain to you or inform you of facts about acts of support for terrorism, aggression, occupation, looting and destruction of our country’s capacities, the more the western pressure to craft the efforts of the Security Council and prevent it from playing its role in maintaining the provisions of the Charter Ensuring respect for the advantages of its resolutions related to the situation in Syria, foremost among them, ensuring full compliance by all with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its country.What has the Security Council done to end the American occupation of parts of my country?

And what has he done to put an end to the Turkish occupation and the practices of Erdogan’s regime, the sponsor of terrorism? What steps has your Council taken to support the efforts of the Syrian state and its allies to combat terrorism, counter the tens of thousands of ′′terrorists without borders’′ who the United Nations calls ′′ foreign terrorist fighters′′ and hold accountable the governments of the countries that have taken Recruitment, funding and providing them with various forms of support?

Mr. President, at the beginning of their resolutions regarding the situation in all my country, the members of the Security Council pledged a strong commitment to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, the American occupation forces, in the sight of the United Nations and the international community, took a new step Let’s loot Syria’s natural resources and wealth including Syrian oil and gas. This step was the conclusion of Delta Crescent Energy, sponsored and supported by the American administration, a contract with the separatist militias called “Syrian Democratic Forces / SDF′′ agent of the American forces occupying territories in northeast Syria, with a goal stealing Syrian oil and depriving the Syrian state of all its essential returns to improve the humanitarian situation, provide for living needs and reconstruction.

Imagine, Ladies and Gentlemen, an immersed company born out of nowhere and led by former USA ambassador to Denmark, James Kane, and a retired American Delta Force officer named James Reese, an oil expert, all sponsored by and blessed by the American administration that actually created this company. This American behavior, which contradicts international law and the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions, has not come suddenly, as the US administration facilitated the acquisition and trade of ISIS terrorist organization with looted Syrian oil and smuggling to Turkey in cooperation with Erdogan’s regime is sponsoring terrorism, and through its illegal coalition, has repeated attacks on Syrian Arab army forces to prevent them from liberating the areas occupied by ISIS terrorist organization in northeast Syria.

Two days ago, two American hoodies [illegal American troops] attacked a barrier for the Syrian Arab Army southeast of Qamishli, which resulted in the death of two soldiers and two others wounded, and we all remember the sinful attack by the American occupation forces on Syrian Arab army positions in Mount Al-Tharda In Deir Ezzor on 17/9/2016 to enable ISIS terrorist organization to control these sites [Obama’s war criminal coalition claimed the bombing was ‘accidental’ and Ambassador Samantha Power essentially told Syria to shut up over the murders of 83 soldiers defending their country within its recognized border against al Qaeda terrorists].

US President Donald Trump, earlier announced on 27/10/2019, that he intends to “make a deal with an American company to go to Syria and get their share of Syrian oil!” Trump renewed his affirmation to this endeavor on 1/11/2019 [November 1] by announcing his intention to keep Syrian oil because he ′′ loves oil!”. It is known to everyone that the US administration allowed American oil companies to supervise their work as former US Vice President Dick Cheney by extracting Syrian oil from the territory of the occupied Syrian Golan in flagrant violation of the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

Here we ask: Does this reflect the respect of the United States, the host country of this organization and the permanent member of the Security Council and Trusted to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the political solution in Syria?

Mr. President, the past period has also witnessed the conclusion of American Creative International Associates of a cooperation agreement with the so-called ′′Civil Council in Deir Ezzor City ′′ which operates under the umbrella of the ′′Syrian Democratic Forces ′′ militias, the same as the so-called militia with the ′′absent property management law ′′ which aims to loot the properties of Syrians who have composed efforts by ISIS organization and SDF to abandon their areas and change their population composition.

Does this agreement sponsored by the United States Administration and its occupying forces comply with the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of my country? The United States record defective against dozens of member states of this organization answers this question and shows the lack of faith in the American administration in the principles and purposes of this international organization.

My country, the Syrian Arab Republic, condemns these practices and any similar acts or suspicious transactions carried out with militias, terrorist or artificial bodies that have no legal capacity or status, and confirms that these practices are null and void and have no legal effect as they form A blatant attack on the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and the resources of the Syrian people. International law is turning in its soil from such acts.

Mr. President, for its part, the Turkish regime continues its purposeful practices to strengthen its occupation of parts of my country’s territory and try to change its legal, demographic, economic and financial character by striving to leave it, displace its population, looting their properties and property and imposing The Turkish currency circulated in it and the names of Turkish and Ottoman characters on its yards and streets, not even on terrorist organizations and entities that supervise their operation and investment in its attacks on the Syrian state and in its foreign wars in Libya and others It is also organized as the organization of ′′Sultan Murad Terrorist Brigade,′′ “Sultan Muhammad Al-Fatih,′′ and ′′Nouruddin Al-Zanki Movement′′ [al Zinki is the FSA spinoff that kidnapped 12 year old Abdullah Issa from a hospital and hacked off his head with a kitchen knife while videoing this atrocity. It was later known that the kidnappers were dear friends of the phony physician whose wife was nominated for a Hollywood Oscar] and others, all as you see related labels in Ottoman history.

These crimes are the tip of the iceberg of the Erdogan regime, which has never respected its undertakings under Astana agreements and Sochi understandings, and has left a crime described only as supporting terrorism, facilitating the infiltration of foreign terrorist fighters into Syria, and providing terrorist organizations with toxic chemicals for use against civilians, framing charges against the Syrian government, launching acts of aggression and occupation including aggression against the city of win and so called ′′ peace spring operation′′ and Turkish military incursion in north and northwest Syria, and looting factories and properties of Syrians in Aleppo and its countryside, burning or looting agricultural crops [Ambassador Jaafari issued a formal complaint to the UN, to no avail], and trading with ISIS and terrorist organizations with oil, looted effects, etc.

As this meeting is taking place, more than one million Syrians of Al-Hasakah and its countryside live without drinking water in a very hot shadow and fear of the spread of the Coronavirus, all due to the silence of your council to continue the Turkish regime to use water is a weapon of war against civilians by cutting off drinking water from Alouk station for more than 15 times and periods ranging from 5 to 15 days. Also, Turkish occupation forces reduce the power of production of the station to its minimum [pressure], for how long will this council remain silent in front of Erdogan’s war crimes and crimes against humanity? Do you have an answer?

The Syrian Arab Republic once again affirms that the presence of Turkish military forces on Syrian territory is aggression, occupation and gross violation of the principles of international law, the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of friendly relations and good neighbourliness among countries. My country also affirms that the confiscation and biting of spaces of Syrian territory by the Turkish regime and the construction of the so-called separation wall on it will not change the legal reality of these lands and its return to the Syrian Arab Republic, and will not in any way lead to Infringement of the legal and sovereign rights of the Syrian Arab Republic or is the pre-outcome of any future bilateral demarcation of the border.

The Turkish regime’s resilience in NATO to contradict its neighbouring countries and to prolong their sovereign rights increases the responsibility of this alliance for the absence of stability in the entire Mediterranean region and elevates the escalation to unprecedented levels.

I’m sorry, Mr. President, the National Team continues its preparations to participate in the next round of the Constitutional Committee meetings to be held in Geneva in days. We emphasize that this process must remain Syria – Syria without any external interference, and that the agreed foundations and the terms of reference reached must be upheld, respected and not allowed to be manipulated into its craft, its tasks and purposes of forming or striving to change its working mechanisms under any title.

Yes, we repeat and repeat to everyone that the solution is political in the hands of Syrians alone without any external interference. A solution that Syrians put their own measurements to protect their homeland from the hyenas that are destined to be worse, not the sizes of the American administration and Erdogan, who occupy dear parts of their land.

It seems from my colleague, the US Ambassador, that her administration’s policy towards my country is based on settling its accounts with all those who stand by my country against the conspiracy targeting Syria and targeting these countries. So it’s not surprising that the US Ambassador starts her statement about Iran. The topic of the session today was discussing the US administration’s trouble after her withdrawal from the joint comprehensive action plan known as JCPOA.

Mr. President, the Syrian Arab Republic renews its demand by the Secretary-General and the Security Council to act urgently in response to the complaint submitted on 31/5/2020, condemning acts of aggression, occupation and external interference in Syrian internal affairs, as well as the disastrous effects of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the administration The American and European Union despite the appeals of the Secretary-General, his special envoy and many more that prevent Syrians from getting their basic food, medicine and medical supplies, especially in light of the spread of the Corona pandemic and its dire effects, we confirm that these measures represent a crime of deliberate murder of the peoples of the countries that are extending them.

One last friendly speech by Mr. Special Envoy Pedersen, I heard him describing in his statement the American Occupation Forces as the international coalition forces! Of course, the late international law, the martyr, the charter, he, the Council and I, all know that the presence of American troops in my country is an illegimate. I therefore invite my friend Mr. Pedersen to reconsider, my friend the use of wrong language.

Thank you Mr President.

