Dozens of Jihadist mercenaries fighting with the Azerbaijani regime have been killed by the Armenian forces.

Most of those terrorists are affiliated with Al Qaeda and ISIS offshoots in Syria.

Why is Azerbaijan being backed by global terrorism? There are around 4000 Syrian Jihadists fighting with the Azerbaijani regime.

According to Reuters:Turkish-backed Syrian “rebels” said they were deploying to Azerbaijan in coordination with Ankara.Many of them are Ahrar Al sham. A terrorist group linked to Al Qaeda.

Stand With Armenia.