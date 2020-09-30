

Syria

Skopina Olga © Rossa Primavera News Agency

29.09.2020, Damascus.

One of the terrorist leaders was eliminated in Idlib province, a Rossa Primavera News Agency’s source in Syria informed on September 29.

“A terrorist Abu Diyab, the leader of the Al-Firka Al-Sahiliyah Al Ulu (organization banned in Russia) was killed and two members of the group were injured near the town of Jisr al-Shughur in western Idlib as a result of a rocket-propelled grenade hit fired by unknown persons,” the source said.

The terrorist group, led by Abu Diyab, was part of Al-Jabha Al-Wataniyah Littahrir (organization banned in Russia).

The Turkish-backed terrorist groups and the Syrian army share control of Idlib province. There are regular clashes in the territory under terrorists’ control.

Source: Rossa Primavera News Agency